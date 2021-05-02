ANA GODINEZ
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce has welcomed Ana Godinez to the team. Godinez will be events and outreach coordinator and is looking forward to helping members.
She takes over the role from Tania Pavlak, who has now joined the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office as public affairs specialist.
DR. PETER DASHKOFF
Hospice of Yuma recently introduced its newest hospice physician, Dr. Peter Dashkoff. He brings years of experience from his work in multiple facilities, including Yuma Regional Medical Center and Yuma Rehab Hospital.
When asked what drew him to Hospice of Yuma, Dashkoff explained he has always had a passion for hospice care; in fact, his mentor was a hospice doctor. Dashkoff said he was “really struck by how Hospice of Yuma seeks to fulfill its mission. Profit is not above patient care at HOY and all the employees are truly invested, loyal, and supportive to Hospice of Yuma’s cause.”
Dashkoff joins medical director, Dr. William Shea, in providing the end-of-life care in Yuma County. Hospice of Yuma said it is “incredibly excited” to have Dashkoff on its team. “We know that he has already and will continue to make such a positive impact in the lives of our patients and their families,” the facility stated.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for the business section Namedropper to mknaub@yumasun.com.