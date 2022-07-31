ASHLEY PATTERSON
Ashley Patterson was recently awarded the Store Leader of the Quarter recognition by Starbucks leadership. Patterson leads the store located inside Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Patterson was selected out of 217 stores in the area.
In addition to being recognized as a great coach, she has created a culture in her store of warmth and belonging where everyone feels welcome, according to YRMC.
“Thank you for your leadership, Ashley, and for bringing a smile to the faces of so many patient families and our YRMC staff,” the hospital stated.
LUKE STUCKEY
CECE HONAKER
MILDRED DEJESUS
SIVIA PLOUGH
Keller Williams Realty Yuma, 2553 E. 24th St., has welcomed four new agents:
Luke Stuckey obtained a bachelor’s degree from Iowa Wesleyan University and a master’s in education from National University.
After undergrad, Stuckey accepted a role as an educator in southern California. It was at this time that he also began his basketball coaching career at the high school level. After many years of teaching and coaching, Stuckey accepted a role as an assistant coach with the NBA’s Orlando Magic. After several years with the Magic, Stuckey moved on to a role at the collegiate level.
Stuckey spent several years coaching men’s basketball at the collegiate level, the last of which was a five-year tenure as the head men’s basketball coach for a college in southern Illinois.
Stuckey and his family reside in Yuma, and they are very involved in the local community. “Coach Stuckey” can be found on the sidelines at Yuma Catholic High School as the head boys’ varsity basketball coach.
He is the proud husband of Shana Stuckey and the proud father of two beautiful daughters, Sydney and Sadie.
Reach Stuckey at lukestuckey@kw.com or 619-980-6763.
Cece Honaker, who works with her husband, Kevin, brings more than 15 years of real estate experience, excellent client communication and a passion and commitment to guiding both veteran and first-time home buyers through their homeownership journey.
Innovative ideas and real estate strategies that go far beyond the day-to-day norm have made Honaker a top-producing agent in Yuma.
She specializes in the sale of new and existing homes in Martinez Lake, as well as the sale of homes in desirable neighborhoods throughout Yuma.
Honaker is known for her integrity, tenacity, patience and overall ease in forming genuine relationships with clients that can often extend beyond the sale or purchase of a home. Much of her business comes from repeat clients or referrals from past clients.
Whether it’s a first home, investment property or second winter home, Honaker provides the same level of unparalleled service for all of her buyers and sellers as well as those simply curious about the housing market.
Having lived in Yuma for nearly 23-plus years Honaker offers her clients invaluable insight into the lifestyle Yuma offers and the possibilities available to Yuma’s residents.
A proud mother of four and a multi-business owner, when Honaker is not advising or advocating for her clients, she often enjoys relaxing on the Colorado River with her husband, Kevin.
Reach Honaker at cecehonaker@kw.com or 928-246-1869.
Customers who work with Mildred DeJesus will receive a knowledgeable and professional real estate agent, a committed ally who negotiates on their behalf and the systems in place to streamline buying or selling their home.
“My job is to make the real estate buying process that much simpler and as an associate of Keller Williams Realty, we are doing just that,” DeJesus said.
“Our company prides ourselves in staying on the cutting edge of technology and if you choose me as your real estate agent, you will receive all of this and more. You could never find a more dedicated, energetic, or focused agent to represent you,” she added.
Reach DeJesus at yumasagent@gmail.com or 928-750-5553.
Originally from San Luis, Mexico, Sivia Plough is passionate about helping buyers and sellers with their real estate needs in Yuma.
“With previous sales experience, I am committed to providing top-notch customer service and ensuring your wants and needs are met,” she said.
Plough is the proud wife of a veteran and law enforcement officer and mom to a teenage son who is active in the Yuma baseball community.
“I look forward to the opportunity to guide and walk alongside you throughout your home buying and/or selling process,” she said.
Reach Plough at splough@kw.com or 928-315-5061.