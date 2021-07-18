BETSY SMITH
Realtor Betsy Smith has joined The Rivera Team at The Realty Agency.
“I am so excited to announce that I have officially joined The Rivera Team at The Realty Agency,” Smith said. “With Erica Rivera’s expertise of being born and raised in Yuma, her relationship with the city, and being a top-producing Realtor, I know I have a fantastic mentor at my side.”
Smith was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. She and her husband relocated to Yuma in February 2019. “I’ve grown to love Yuma since. As a Yuma transplant, I bring a fresh outlook to the area and understand the difficulties of relocating somewhere new.”
She has a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a business minor and a sustainability certificate that “shines through and heightens my work ethic.”
She describes herself as a “very detail-oriented” person who loves to research and is inspired to make the world a better place. “I truly believe helping people is the key to that- one house at a time,” she said.
Her goal is to make her clients’ moves as stress-free as possible. Contact Smith at HelloBetsySmith@gmail.com or 913-787-3003.
ELIZABETH CARPENTER
Real Trends has named Elizabeth Carpenter, broker at Long Realty Yuma, as one of America’s Best Real Estate Professionals.
Carpenter’s efforts placed her in the top half of 1% of 1.4 million licensed real estate professionals in the United States in the Individual Teams category.
“I am honored to be ranked amongst the best real estate agents in America by America’s best real estate professionals for 2021,” Carpenter said.
Contact Carpenter at eCarpenter@LongRealty.coom or 928-503-0110.
KRISTAN SHEPPEARD
Kristan Sheppeard has been named Long Realty Yuma’s Shining Star for 2020.
“In your pursuit of excellence you’ve earned our utmost admiration and respect,” the agency posted on social media.
Sheppeard joined Long Realty Yuma under broker Elizabeth Carpenter in 2019. Her past experience includes working as a teacher in Crane School District and co-founding KIDS CuddleKit Closet.
She also co-owns Limelight Creative Group, a full-service marketing firm in Yuma, and supports other causes in town as well as tourism and events at both the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and Yuma Visitors Bureau.
She enjoys “promoting Yuma as a place to call home and a place to do business,” she said.
Sheppeard can be reached at KristanS@longrealty.com or 928-246-9108.
LORRAINE CUMMINGS
Gruene Insurance Group announced Lorraine Cummins as the company’s newest senior associate.
“Lorraine is constantly working on herself to help others. To know her is to know how passionate she is about everyone becoming financially literate,” Gruene stated.
Cummings’ office is located at 2260 S. 4th Ave., Suite 2H, in the Citrus Plaza. For more information about Cummings, go to https://linktr.ee/lorrainecummings or call 928-244-9416.