BETSY SMITH
EXIT Realty Yuma announced that Betsy Smith has joined its growing team of dedicated real estate sales professionals.
EXIT Realty Yuma, located at 661 S. 4th Ave., is a proud member of EXIT Realty Arizona’s rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
Reach the Yuma office at 928-783-1900. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.
RICARDO PEREZ
1st Bank Yuma has promoted Ricardo Perez to senior vice president and operations administrator. Perez has been with 1st Bank Yuma since November 2005, when the bank acquired Compass Bank.
He recently attained his master’s degree in business administration from Grand Canyon University in 2019 and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado Class of 2017.
Perez is a native of Yuma County. He is also an active member of his church, Centro Cristiano Agua Viva, and a father of three wonderful kids with his wife of 11 years.