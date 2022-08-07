BROCK GILL
Brock Gill has joined the AEA Federal Credit Union Business Services Team as commercial loan officer.
He has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, most of which has been within commercial agricultural banking.
“I enjoy working with business owners and seeing their businesses grow. It is important to recognize the passion, pride and dedication business owners invest in their ventures,” Gill said.
MARIA CONTRERAS
Family nurse practitioner Maria Contreras has joined Yuma Regional Medical Center. She specializes in family medicine and practices at YRMC Family Medicine Center, 2500 S. 8th Ave., Suite 200.
In addition to earning her master’s degree in family nurse practitioner degree from United States University, Contreras also earned an master’s degree in nursing from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.
Contreras is currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 928-336-7095.
ORINA ‘MARK’ MACHOKA
Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed Orina “Mark” Machoka to YRMC Gastroenterology, 1390 W. 16th St.
Machoka completed his doctorate of nursing practice, specializing in adult gerontology primary Care, at North Dakota State University. He holds a master’s degree from the same institution.
He is currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 928-344-4325.
JULIE ENGEL
AMBER SHEK
KARIME HAYER
Julie Engel, CEO and president of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., and Amber Shek, GYEDC economic development specialist, will be traveling to Scottsdale for the Arizona Housing Coalition’s 2022 Housing Forum Aug. 17-19.
Engel will be moderating a panel that will include Aaron Cheatham Of Hickman Farms, speaking about employer-based housing, and Angela Koder of Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona, speaking about employer sponsored housing programs that assist employees with purchasing homes.
Shek will be speaking about GYEDC’s housing study and the issues Yuma County major employers are facing with housing.
The coalition will host the forum in partnership with the Arizona Department of Housing. This event attracts about 350 attendees representing public and private sectors and showcases speakers and sessions on innovations in housing, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit best practices, and timely topics in the housing industry.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
