CLARISBEL CARBAJAL
Clarisbel Carbajal celebrated 20 years with AEA Federal Credit Union on Oct. 15. Carbajal started at AEA when she was a senior in high school and has worked her way up to become human resources manager.
Carbajal is married and a mom to three girls.
THERESA STRAUB
Local resident Theresa Straub was announced as a $1,000 grand prize winner of The Happy Co. Transformation Challenge “for her authenticity, impact and creativity she put into the challenge.”
The Happy Co., a producer and distributor of beverage products with a focus on health and wellness, held a 90-day transformation challenge for users of its weight loss system “to bring more happy to the world.”
Participants could share photos or videos of their healthy transformations on social media for a chance to win. To enter, those involved with the challenge posted their healthy “glow up” on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtags #myhappychallenge or #fitandhappychallenge.
Winners were chosen by a panel of impartial judges, the company said.
“With this Transformation Challenge, we want to celebrate our customers who are using The Happy Co. products to feel and look their very best,” said Garrett McGrath, president of The Happy Co.
“The world needs more happiness right now, and we want to be a part of that by having our customers show how these products have positively impacted their lives.”