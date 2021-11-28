CONNIE SIMS
Keller Williams Realty Yuma announced that Connie Sims is now the firm’s broker and operating principal.
With 22 years of experience in the real estate industry and seven years with Keller Williams Realty Yuma as the team leader/CEO, Sim’s move to these new roles is an” impactful move for Yuma’s real estate industry,” the company said in a statement.
“With the company’s mission to build careers worth having, businesses worth owning, lives worth living, experiences worth giving and legacies worth leaving, Connie has BIG plans for Keller Williams Realty Yuma’s future,” KW added.
Sims, a Somerton native, views her role in the real estate industry as more than a traditional broker role. She has a strategic vision backed with experience and a motivated team for Keller Williams Realty Yuma and its associates.
“I want this to be a place that changes people’s lives. I want this to be the real estate company that agents can grow in, the real estate company who helps agents realize their goals and their ‘big why; in life and teaches them how to build an actionable plan to achieve what they want,” Sims said.
“I am committed to ensuring this is the real estate company that gives back to the community and is fully integrated with the community. We are the place for people who want opportunity,” she added.
Sims will specialize in commercial real estate. Her goal is to create a Commercial Division that supports Yuma’s growth.
“Connie is the best of the best. There is no one in real estate I would rather work for than Connie. With her committed focus, passion for helping others, extensive industry knowledge and love for Keller Williams’ culture and value systems, there are endless possibilities for our future,” said Ed Sexton, Keller Williams Realty Yuma’s previous broker and current lead for the Sexton Property Group.
To reach Sims, call 928-247-6180. To learn more about Keller Williams, visit www.kwyuma.com or call 928-247-6180.
DR. STEPHEN LARSEN
Dr. Stephen Larsen has joined Yuma Regional Medical Center Surgical Specialties, 2270 S. Ridgeview Drive, Suite 302. He specializes in urology and male infertility.
Larsen received a medical degree from the University of Illinois before completing a urology residency at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and a fellowship in andrology at University College London. Larsen is board certified in urology and is currently accepting new patients.
DR. GEORGE REUSSER
Dr. George Reusser has joined the YRMC Family Medicine Center as both a family medicine physician and a YRMC graduate medical education faculty member.
Reusser has special interests in adult medicine and preventative health. He graduated from the Saint James School of Medicine in Anguilla. He completed his family medicine residency at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, West Virginia.
ANA GUTIERREZ
Nurse practitioner Ana Gutierrez is now practicing at Yuma Regional Medical Center Pediatrics in Tuscany Plaza.
A nurse in the Yuma community for more than 20 years, Gutierrez holds a master’s degree in nursing, family nurse practitioner and is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Gutierrez is currently accepting new patients.
MIKA NARANJO
Mika Naranjo, a doctor of nursing practice, has joined the Yuma Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Center, 2500 S. 8th Ave., Suite 200.
Once a second grade teacher, Naranjo was a registered nurse before serving as YRMC’s manager of infection prevention and control and before becoming a full-time provider.
Naranjo earned a master’s degree in nursing from Grand Canyon University before furthering her education with a doctorate of nursing practice at the University of Arizona.
She is currently accepting new patients.