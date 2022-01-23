FROM STAFF REPORTS
DANIEL LOPEZ
1st Bank Yuma announced the appointment of Daniel Lopez to bank officer. Lopez has “proudly” served the community at multiple financial institutions.
Lopez grew up between California and Arizona due to his father’s work in the produce industry. In 2003, Daniel’s family permanently settled in Yuma.
He actively serves the community by volunteering at a local Christian radio station as well as his local church and formerly served as board member and youth pastor.
Lopez is married to Sonia, and they enjoy traveling and exploring.
VANESSA CASTILLO-BELL
Vanessa Castillo-Bell, most recently interim director of the Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center, announced that she will be starting a new chapter in her life.
She made the “difficult decision to go” after 11½ with SBDCC and 15 years with AWC. Throughout her stint with SBDC, she served as small business coach, social media strategist, consultant, speaker and trainer.
In a letter to my partners, colleagues and clients, Castillo-Bell expressed appreciation for “the amazing opportunity to start a lifelong career helping small businesses start and thrive … I am proud to say I helped change many small business owners’ lives and build our local economy these past years. I have enjoyed speaking, presenting and educating continuously over the past 10 years to our community on the importance of marketing and social media.”
She will be announcing her new position in the next few weeks. “I am excited for this new journey, still doing what I love, helping small businesses but for the entire state of Arizona and nationwide … Let’s continue to be the voice for small businesses because they are the backbone of this economy.”
DR. CARLOS VILLANUEVA DEL RIO
Yuma Regional Medical Center welcomed Dr. Carlos Villanueva Del Rio to YRMC Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic, located at 2851 S Avenue B, Suite 25, in the Tuscany Plaza. Villanueva Del Rio specializes in pediatric urology and urology.
After earning his medical degree, he completed a urology residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and then a pediatric urology fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.
Villanueva Del Rio is board certified in urology and pediatric urology. He is fluent in English and Spanish and currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 928-336-2777.
DR. ALAIN ASHER
Dr. Alain Asher has joined the Yuma Regional Medical Center Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Clinic, located at 2460 S. Parkview Loop, Suite 203.
Asher specializes in cardiothoracic surgery. His areas of expertise include minimally invasive surgical treatments for heart revascularization, aortic aneurysms, percutaneous valve replacement and heart bypass procedures.
He is board certified in cardiothoracic surgery and general surgery. He completed a critical care medical residency at Hospital Louis Mourier in Paris, France, and both a general surgery residency and cardiothoracic surgery fellowship at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York.
Asher is fluent in English and French and currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 928-336-2619.
MIRIAM ALVAREZ
Yuma Regional Medical Center Women’s Health welcomed Miriam Alvarez, a certified nurse midwife.
Alvarez grew up in Yuma and graduated from Cibola High School. She earned a master’s in nursing and a nurse midwifery certification from Frontier School of Midwifery in Hyden, Kentucky.
As a certified nurse midwife, Alvarez’s areas of expertise include delivering babies, teen education, family planning, prenatal care and well woman care.
She is fluent in English and Spanish and currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 928-783-3050.