Namedropper: Daniel Lopez

DANIEL LOPEZ
1st Bank Yuma announced that Daniel Lopez successfully completed Community Banker University’s Certified BSA/AML Professional program and earned the professional designation Certified BSA/AML Professional (CBAP).
BSA certification is the formal requirement for financial institution compliance under the Bank Secrecy Act, the primary U.S. anti-money laundering (AML) law.
1st Bank Yuma in January announced the appointment of Lopez to bank officer.
Community Banker University, the education division of the Community Bankers of America, offers nine certification programs, which are accredited by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy.
To earn certification, Lopez attended the recent ICBA BSA/AML Institute and successfully completed the certification examination covering the fundamental concepts of BSA/AML regulations and their applications.
“With this CBAP certification, Daniel has demonstrated a mastery of key banking concepts for professional development and to contribute to helping the 1st Bank Yuma achieve its business goals and objectives,” said Lindsay LaNore, ICBA Group executive vice president. “I commend Daniel on reaching this milestone in pursuit of lifelong learning.”
Lopez grew up between California and Arizona due to his father’s work in the produce industry. In 2003, his family permanently settled in Yuma.
He actively serves the community by volunteering at a local Christian radio station as well as his local church and formerly served as board member and youth pastor.
Lopez is married to Sonia, and they enjoy traveling and exploring.