GYEDC welcomes new board members
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. welcomed four new board members.
Elected to the 2021-22 Board of Directors are Deborah Aders, Yuma Regional Medical Center, at-large sector; Reetika Dhawan, Arizona Western College, at-large sector; Tom Pancrazi, A.T. Pancrazi Real Estate Services, service sector; and Kyle Smith, J.V. Smith Companies, ag sector.
The service category represents architectural, engineering, education, health and real estate and automotive sectors. The at-large category represents all industries.
