DOROTHY WONG
Dr. Dorothy Wong saw her last patients and concluded a “wonderful” career as an internal medicine physician on Nov. 30. She cared for the Yuma community for more than 25 years.
“In reflection, it has been a special blessing for God to lead me to Yuma,” Wong said. “He has given me the health and strength to care.”
Wong completed her medical degree and internal medicine residency at the University of Alberta in Alberta, Canada. She completed two more residencies, one in physical medicine and rehabilitation and the other in geriatric medicine.
She came to Yuma in 1995 and started building a private practice. During her time here, Wong served as chair and vice chair for the Yuma Regional Medical Center Department of Medicine.
YRMC wished Wong “a very happy next stage in life. Thank you for your kind approach to patients and your excellence in the practice of medicine.”
MARK WORKMAN
SAM WHITFIELD
JUAN ZAVALA
The Yuma County Airport Authority recently celebrated the retirement of Mark Workman who served as the Yuma International Airport’s operations director for the past decade.
Workman joined the YCAA team in 2011 after a successful career in the U.S. Marine Corps. Bringing a wealth of technical aviation and specific airfield experience, Workman was a perfect fit for the position.
He was also a trendsetter in providing excellent customer service to the traveling public as well as terminal tenants and airport staff. He was also an exceptional liaison between the airport and the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Customs and Border Protection, Yuma Police Department and other government entities around the Yuma area.
The Airport Authority noted that it “truly appreciates Mark for training his team to take over the reins with confidence” and “wishes him the best in the next chapter of his life.”
In other news, the airport announced Sam Whitfield as Employee of the Year. Whitfield has worked for the airport for more than a decade in both the Maintenance and Operations departments and was recently promoted to operations supervisor.
The airport also recognized Juan Zavala’s 20th work anniversary and dedication to the airport team.
MARY LOPEZ
The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center has welcomed new business counselor Mary Lopez. She will be assisting small businesses in the San Luis and Somerton areas.
“Mary has an extensive business background and is a true asset to our organization,” said Vanessa Castillo Bell, interim director.
Lopez said she is “looking forward to assisting new or established businesses and working with a great team.” Starting Jan. 4, she will be providing counseling Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the South County Chamber of Commerce Resource Center located in the Aztec Plaza, 1453 N. Main St., Suite 5, in San Luis, Arizona.
TANYA HODGES
Tanya Hodges was recently awarded the Sidney S. Woods Alumni Service Award for her “unwavering interest in and loyalty” to the University of Arizona. Hodges is the UA Yuma regional coordinator.
The award is given to an alumnus or alumna who has demonstrated unwavering interest in and loyalty to the University of Arizona for a minimum of five years. The award is given to an individual who has been out of school for more than 15 years. Particular consideration is given to alumni who have taken the initiative to serve effectively on behalf of the university and who have responded to requests for service from the university.
The award honors the late Sidney S. Woods, a long-time loyal alumnus of the University of Arizona, who graduated in 1939. After a military career as a much decorated ace pilot in World War II, he became prominent in the field of agriculture and also was a member of the Arizona Board of Regents.
YESENIA GIANAROS
Yesenia Gianaros, a family nurse practitioner who grew up in Yuma, has joined Yuma Regional Medical Center Transitional Care Services, 2451 S. Avenue A, Suite 104A.
She joined the YRMC primary care team after practicing for eight years as a registered nurse.
Gianaros earned her master’s degree in nursing and family nurse practitioner degree and is board certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Her areas of expertise are adult care, transitional care, chronic disease management, women’s health, preventative care. She speaks English and Spanish.
Gianaros is accepting new patients. For an appointment, call 928-336-2165.