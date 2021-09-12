DR. ALFONSO TELLEZ
DR. STEFFANO MOTTL
Yuma Regional Medical Center announced that two of its family and community medicine residents have joined the organization’s growing non-surgical sports medicine program.
After completing a one-year fellowship in non-surgical sports medicine, Dr. Alfonso Tellez has officially joined the sports medicine program as faculty and is now accepting patients along with the sports medicine program director Dr. Ryan Zerr.
Additionally, Dr. Steffano Mottl began his one-year non-surgical sports medicine fellowship after graduating from the hospital’s Family and Community Medicine Residency Program this summer.
Although Sports Medicine physicians specialize in preventing, diagnosing and treating sports and exercise related injuries, they also treat pain and injuries related to everyday life such as muscle strains, tennis elbow, dislocations and arthritis.
To make an appointment, call 928-336-7846.