Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Justice Tran to the Labor and Delivery Unit, where he serves as a laborist.
Dr. Tran comes to Yuma from Mesa, where he worked as an obstetrician and gynecologist for Adelante Healthcare. He received his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine, Dominica, West Indies.
YRMC also welcomed Dr. Atul Kumar to the in-patient gastroenterology team. Dr. Kumar most recently practiced at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, Virginia. He earned his medical degree at Nalanda Medical College in Patna, India.