DR. SUSAN EDIONWE
Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Susan Edionwe, an otolaryngologist, to YRMC Ear Nose and Throat located at 2680 S. Avenue B.
Edionwe graduated from and completed her otolaryngology residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. She then pursued additional training at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, completing a skull base and advanced rhinology fellowship.
Edionwe is accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 928-336-1476.
MITZI GRAGSON
Nurse practitioner Mitzi Gragson has joined Yuma Regional Medical Center Women’s Health Center, located at 2911 S. 8th Ave.
Gragson specializes in women’s health. Her areas of expertise include primary care, family planning, obstetrics, managing abnormal pap smears and menopausal symptoms.
She started her career working in labor and delivery and the newborn intensive care unit at El Centro Regional Medical Center.
In addition to earning a Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner degree from Harbor University of California Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, she also earned a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix.
When Gragson is not taking care of patients, she enjoys reading and spending time with her grandchildren and family.
She is currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 928-783-3050.
DR. ANGEL RAMON LOPEZ
Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Angel Ramon Lopez to YRMC General Surgery, located at 2270 Ridgeview Drive, Suite 201, in the ProMed building.
He specializes in general and trauma surgery and speaks English and Spanish.
Lopez graduated medical school from the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix before completing his residency at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where he also completed a surgical critical care fellowship.
He is currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 928-344-5055.
DR. SWETHA MURTHI
Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Swetha Murthi to YRMC Specialty Clinics, located at 2851 S. Avenue B, Building 20.
As an endocrinologist, Murthi treats diabetes, obesity, thyroid disorders and pituitary and adrenal pathology.
She graduated from PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research in Coimbatore, India, before completing her residency at Detroit Medical Center – Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.
Murthi also received a Master of Public Health from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort-Worth, Texas.
She is currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 928-336-2434.
SANDRA RIVERA
Nurse practitioner Sandra Rivera has joined Yuma Regional Medical Center Transitional Care, located at 2451 S. Avenue A.
She specializes in palliative care, helping patients with chronic disease management, women’s health issues and adult oncology.
As a palliative care provider, Sandra Rivera focuses on providing relief and improving the quality of life for patients living with serious illnesses.
A YRMC registered nurse of 13 years, Rivera formerly worked in the inpatient setting. Rivera graduated with a family nurse practitioner master’s degree from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. before moving to the outpatient setting of Transitional Care.
She believes in giving each of her patients 100% and always finding time to listen to their concerns. In her free time, Rivera enjoys travel, reading and spending time with family.
Rivera is currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 928-336-2165.