DR. TOMASZ FUDALEWSKI, DR. EDSEL SANDOVAL
Yuma Regional Medical Center announced that two recent graduates of its Family and Community Medicine Residency Program have decided to remain a part of the YRMC family.
Dr. Tomasz Fudalewski and Dr. Edsel Sandoval have both joined the staff at YRMC Family Medicine at West 24th Street Plaza.
Dr. Fudalewski was born in Montreal, Quebec, and grew up in Toronto. He earned his medical degree from Poznan University of Medical Sciences in Poznan, Poland.
Dr. Sandoval was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Tijuana, Mexico. He earned his medical degree from University of Kansas School of Medicine.