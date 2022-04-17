DR. KRISTIANNE AMURAO
DR. MICHAEL MCCULLAGH
Yuma Regional Medical Center announced that Drs. Kristianne Amurao and Michael McCullagh will serve as chief residents during the 2022-2023 academic year.
Every spring, the YRMC Family Community Medicine Residency Program hands off the baton to a new set of chief residents as they transition to their third and final training year. Chief resident is a highly regarded role because of the leadership and liaison responsibilities they assume in the clinic and hospital environments.
“I want to thank Dr. Silas Wiefelspuett and Dr. Matthew Bishop for fulfilling the chief resident role over the past 12 months,” said Dr. Kristina Diaz, chief academic officer and residency program director. “I would also like to congratulate Dr. McCullagh and Dr. Amurao on being selected by their peers to serve as the next chief residents.”
Amurao is from northern California and attended medical school at Ross University School of Medicine. A native of Ottawa, Canada, McCullagh earned his medical degree at the University of Medicine and Health Sciences, St. Kitts and Nevis.
The Yuma-based residency program has continued to benefit Yuma County residents because they see thousands of patients per month in the clinic, easing the primary care shortage in our community. They have also been very hands-on with inpatient and outpatient COVID care.
Twelve YRMC Community Family Medicine Residency graduates have remained to practice in the community.