Namedropper: Ed Shippen

from staff reports
EDWARD W. SHIPPEN
Edward W. Shippen, a certified public accountant, has announced his retirement from Shippen, Pope and Associates. He was the founding partner of The Firm of Shippen & Associates, PC.
Shippen has been practicing in Yuma since he graduated from the University of Arizona in 1972. In August 2016, he merged The Firm of Shippen & Associates with Sunderman & Pope, CPA, PLLC, to form Shippen, Pope & Associates, PLLC.
Shippen was the president of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce in 2015 and his firm was named Chamber Member of the Year for 2013.
Regarding his long career as a CPA, Shippen said that “it has been a wonderful journey for well over 50 years. I have been blessed to have worked with wonderful bosses who mentored me. Once I started my own firm, I was blessed to have maintained exceptional staff who kept me out of trouble. Most importantly, I have maintained many great, loyal clients who have allowed us to assist them. Together we have grown Shippen, Pope and Associates, PLLC, into one of the leading accounting firms in Yuma.”
While Shippen has given up his space in the office at 200 E. 16th St. and will not be taking client meetings or leading projects, he will continue to act as a consultant for the firm on an as-needed basis.