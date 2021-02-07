FROM STAFF REPORTS
RUDY HERNANDEZ
Rudy Hernandez has joined the Yuma Sun team as advertising sales manager. His role is to lead the sales team in Yuma and the sister paper in Blythe, the Palo Verde Valley Times, as well as be a sales trainer with the El Centro team.
Hernandez has been sales and operations manager for multiple companies and has helped them improve their brand and sales.
He has grown multiple companies into multimillion-dollar companies. “Some of the companies I have helped grow tremendously include Public Storage. It is now the largest storage company in the United States. Eco Fresh Hvac is a heating and air conditioning company that went from a few hundred thousand in sales to over $25 million yearly,” Hernandez said, adding, “These are just a few companies we have grown over the last 13 years.”
In Yuma, Hernandez noted, he would like “to help local businesses understand that we are a one-stop shop for all of their advertising. We do specialize in print ads, but we do so much for more digital advertising, magazines and different publications. We can be Yuma’s No. 1 choice for all advertising.”
To contact Hernandez, email to rhernandez@yumasun.com or call 928-539-6837 (office) or 323-218-1822 (cell).
JON JESSEN
After many years of service, Jon Jessen, Gowan Company co-founder and board chairman, is stepping down from the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture advisory council.
YCEDA noted that Jessen was instrumental in launching the center and has been a member of the advisory council from the inception.
“Thank you for your support, insight and guidance,” YCEDA stated.
MARTHA ROSALES
Sunset Health chose Martha Rosales as its Employee of the Year. Rosales, the lead receptionist at the Somerton clinic, has been with Sunset since November 2006.
“She has been a valuable member of our Somerton clinic since Day 1 of her employment. She has done an amazing job and always ready for a task or new challenge,” Sunset Health stated.
“Her customer service and the way she treats patients is what sets her apart. It has been a pleasure to have her over the past 15 years,” the organization added.
SONIA RAZON-LOPEZ
Sonia Razon-Lopez has been promoted to accounting officer at 1st Bank Yuma, where she started in 2015.
Razon-Lopez earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northern Arizona University. She actively serves her community by volunteering at a local Christian radio station as well as at her local church, where she also serves as a board member.
Razon-Lopez was born and raised in Mexico by hard-working parents and is happily married.
BRITTANI MYERS
1st Bank Yuma proudly announced the promotion of Brittani Myers to assistant vice president. Myers is a Yuma native who has worked in the banking industry for 17 years.
She has two daughters and one son, who love hiking and experiencing nature with their mom.
RYAN HART
Ryan Hart joined the Million Air Yuma, Freeman Holdings Group, team in December as general manager. Hart and his team provide world-class service and support to general, corporate, military and commercial aviation.
Hart retired from active duty as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps in August after more than 22 years of service. As an aircraft maintenance officer, Hart served in operational billets at a Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron, several Marine Aviation Logistics Squadrons, and a Marine Expeditionary Unit. He served in staff billets at the Marine Aircraft Group, Marine Aircraft Wing, and Combatant Command levels.
Hart’s career culminated as the commanding officer of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 13 in Yuma, followed by his selection as a Secretary of Defense Executive Fellow assigned to Arizona Public Service.
He deployed to Okinawa, Japan, in 2001 as a part of the Unit Deployment Program; Ali Al Saleem, Kuwait, in 2003 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom; and Kandahar, Afghanistan, in 2008 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Hart earned his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley, is a graduate of the Marine Corps’ Top Level School, and holds a master’s in business administration from Florida Institute of Technology.
JENNY TORRES
Yuma International Airport welcomed Jenny Torres to the airport’s Board of Directors this month. She currently serves as the community development director for the City of San Luis.
For the past 22 years, Torres has worked for nonprofit organizations, government entities and for profit companies in both Arizona and California.
Torres holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in public management from Northern Arizona University.
Her work emphasizes establishing and coordinating economic and community development projects. Her vocational experience and career emphasis attest to her expertise in areas such as financing, development, construction and management of affordable housing, public projects and business development.
To support community and economic development, her work focuses on infrastructure development in order to recruit new businesses to the area. She constantly seeks opportunities to establish and maintain liaison relationships while representing the community at local, state, federal and international levels.
“Her education and vocational experience make her an invaluable asset to Yuma County and its surrounding vicinities,” YIA stated.