Namedropper: Francisco Flores

FRANCISCO FLORES
Farmers Insurance agent Francisco Flores has been named to the national insurer’s Presidents Council, the Los Angeles-based organization recently announced. Membership in Presidents Council is the organization’s most elite honor for the top 1% of exclusive agents and district managers.
“On behalf of Farmers, I’m thrilled to recognize Francisco Flores as a member of Presidents Council, the most prestigious achievement club at Farmers Insurance,” said Kim Cummins, Farmers Insurance territory executive. “Those who qualify for Presidents Council are among the most elite agents in the country, demonstrating outstanding work and customer-focused efforts. A sincere congratulations to Francisco on his achievement.”
The elite group of agents and district managers who make up Presidents Council are leaders in their communities, mentors to other agents and district managers, and exemplary business owners. They were selected on the basis of a number of criteria, including their excellence in providing quality customer service, their consistent top-ranked business performance, and their commitment to furthering the goals and ideals of the Farmers organization.
As members of the Presidents Council, Flores and his fellow Council members will serve as direct liaisons with their peers across the country and act as an important sounding board to the leadership of the national insurer.
“Being named to Presidents Council is a great honor and career highlight,” Flores said. “I look forward to working with the Farmers leadership team and my fellow agents across the country on our shared vision to make a positive difference for our customers and organization.”