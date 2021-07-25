JADE FIGUEROA
Keller Williams Realty Yuma has welcomed Jade Figueroa as its newest agent.
Figueroa graduated from Gila Ridge High School in the Top 5% of her class. Not long after graduation, she married her high school sweetheart. She has a zeal for living and learning new things and loves the challenges that being a young wife brings. She loves to share her time with her family, husband and her spoiled little wiener dog “Dezy.”
Figueroa has a strong connection to Mexico and the Mexican culture. She is fluent in Spanish and makes regular trips to Mexico to visit extended family and get to know new places.
She was born in Yuma at the turn of the century and spent most of her life enjoying the activities that most Yumans do. Wakeboarding, tubing and jet skiing on the Colorado River are some of the summer pass times that keep her busy. Riding Polaris Razors in the dunes and desert and hiking in the nearby mountains help her stay active and fit in the winter months.
Because Figueroa was born into a construction family, she was exposed to the real estate market and took an early interest in home construction and community growth. This interest and awareness put her in a unique position to understand how important finding the right home can be.
Figueroa has a strong work ethic. She values family relationships and knows how important they are to success in life. She has pledged to give all her energy “to helping clients find the place where they can grow, raise a family and create life changing experiences for themselves and their loved ones.”
Contact Figueroa at jfigueroa@kw.com or 928-750-4214.
ERICA RIVERA
The Realty Agency has named Realtor Erica Rivera as Agent of the Month for June. Rivera had more than $1.4 million in sales for the month of June.
The company noted that Rivera “did an outstanding job in the month of June,” and that her “hard work and efforts have paid off.”
“I could not have accomplished this goal without the trust of my clients, friends and partners,” Rivera said.
In addition, the City of Yuma recently bid Rivera farewell after her last shift as a dispatcher for the Yuma Police Department after 20 years of service.
“What a memorable journey this has been. I have met many people throughout the years and all over the organization these past 20 years that have become family and lifelong friends,” Rivera said. “There were many highs and many lows. I became stronger and wiser because of those lows and celebrated the many highs.”
She expressed appreciation to those who supported her throughout her dispatching career. “I have an amazing family, an incredible group of mentors, and an equally supportive group of friends who have made me what I’ve become today,” she said.
Contact Rivera by calling 928-581-3681 or email to EricaRiveraRealtor@gmail.com.