ELYA SHOWALTER
Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed Elya Showalter, a certified nurse midwife, to the YRMC Women’s Health Center, 2911 S. 8th Ave.
Showalter specializes in patient education, prenatal care, well-woman care, family planning and delivering babies. She received her master’s degree in nursing from Frontier School of Midwifery in Hyden, Kentucky, and is board certified with the American Midwifery Certification Board.
Showalter is accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 928-783-3050.
JILL AUSTIN
Physician assistant Jill Austin has joined the Yuma Regional Medical Center Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Center, 2460 Parkview Loop, Suite 203.
Austin specializes in cardiothoracic surgery. She received a certification in physician assistant studies from Chicago City-Wide College, Cook County Hospital in Chicago and is certified with the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
To make an appointment with Austin, call 928-336-2619.
SIMON LAVOTSHKIN
Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Simon Lavotshkin to YRMC General Surgery, 2270 S. Ridgeview Drive, Suite 201.
Lavotshkin specializes in general surgery and oncology. His areas of expertise include cancer surgery, robotics and minimally invasive surgery, colon and pancreatic cancer.
Lavotshkin received his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Granada and completed a cancer surgery fellowship at John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California.
To make an appointment with Lavotshkin, call 928-344-5055.