VALORIE HARVEY
Yuma Regional Medical Center recently welcomed Valorie Harvey, a registered nurse, as administrative director of YRMC Cancer Center.
“Valorie is a tremendous addition to the Cancer Center leadership team,” said Justin Farren, vice president of ambulatory operations. “Her depth of experience in cancer care, along with her patient-first approach, will be a great complement to physicians and caregivers at the Cancer Center.”
Harvey came to Yuma from Fort Worth, Texas, where she served as director of the oncology and infusion center for the JPS Health System and Network in Fort Worth, Texas.
Prior to that, she served as Service Line Administrator for Global Service Programs with Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas, Texas.
She earned her nursing degree from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio, and her master’s in business administration from the University of Phoenix.