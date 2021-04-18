JENNIFER BLACKWELL
After receiving an “astounding number of nominations,” Synergy HomeCare bestowed the title of Yuma County Hero to radio personality Jennifer Blackwell and an award of $2,500 for keeping Yuma County informed “as well as all of the other things this SuperYuman does for Yuma County everyday.”
“I am so honored to have been selected for this wonderful recognition,” Blackwell stated. “I am even more blessed to serve this community doing what I love! I know social media adds so many more layers to public communication and media these days, but at my core I am a radio girl through and through. I like to say I didn’t choose the radio life, the radio life chose ME! Thank you to those who nominated me and SYNERGY HomeCare of Yuma.”
To nominate the next Yuma County hero, go to yumahero.com.
KATE COOK
Hospice of Yuma bid farewell to one of its “amazing” volunteers and grief support specialists, Kate Cook.
Cook and her husband are off on a new adventure to South Carolina to be closer to family and enjoy grandparent life.
“Always an active and very involved volunteer, Kate spent four amazing years with us at HOY, providing Reiki therapies and Reiki guided meditations, visiting patients, participating in our N.O.D.A. program and eventually becoming a certified grief recovery specialist. Hospice of Yuma will sorely miss you, Kate. Wherever you volunteer next is a lucky place to have you on their side,” HOY said.
TIM ARVISO
Amity Home Care of Yuma named Tim Arviso of Hospice of Yuma the Social Worker of the Year.
“This month we wanted to shine some light on a profession of selflessness that gives not to receive, but simply to serve those in need. We wanted to recognize one social worker who goes above and beyond their job description,” Amity noted.
“Thank you for your hard work and dedication to our community,” the agency added.
Hospice of Yuma also congratulated Arviso: “Tim is an amazing asset to our organization and it shows in the love our patients and their families show for him. Congratulations, Tim. We are so proud and feel honored to have you on our team!”
KRIS AMAYA LARRY NAVARRETE
Nova Home Loans has promoted Kris Amaya and Larry Navarrete to senior loan officers.
Nova also congratulated Jesse Ortiz, Todd Craig, Daniel Jackson, Sheila Lee and Amelia Olvera for being named the Top Originators in the U.S. in 2020.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for the business section Namedropper to mknaub@yumasun.com.