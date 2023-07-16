Class 32 of Project CENTRL features five Yuma County residents. Arizona Center for Rural Leadership is a nonprofit organization committed to ensuring rural Arizona is healthy, vibrant and sustainable.
The program equips and empowers leaders to meet the needs of rural Arizona. The flagship program, Project CENTRL, has trained over 700 Arizona leaders since 1983.
Sixteen participants were competitively selected for Class 32, which held its first seminar June 1-3 at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel in Chandler. Project CENTRL Class 32 will be traveling the state over the next 12 months participating in nine seminars covering topics such as Effective Communication, Natural Resources and the Rural Economy, State Budget Basics, Healthcare, Education and Corrections, Agriculture in an International Border Community and Public Policy in Arizona.
Meet the participants representing Yuma County in Class 32 of Project CENTRL:
Jesus Andrade
Jesus Andrade came to Yuma when he was 10 years old from Baja California, Mexico. He graduated from Yuma High School in 2005 and attended Arizona Western College for two years, before transferring to the University of Arizona to obtain a bachelor’s degree in crop production, with an emphasis in agronomy.
Andrade enjoys spending time with wife Marisol and their two children, Alicia and Dario. He currently works as farm manager for Grimmway Farms, a produce company that grows many organic vegetable crops, including carrots, broccoli, lettuce, cabbage, parsley, beets, kales, potatoes and onions.
Andrade serves as president of the Yuma County Ag Producer Scholarship Board and as board member for the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Board. He is currently working on his master’s degree in agriculture education and helping to promote agriculture with an Instagram page @The_VIP_Farmtour. He is also a licensed real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty Yuma.
Michael Clements
Michael Clements grew up in Yuma, where he attended Yuma High School, graduating in 2004. During high school, he began working in local farm fields where he cultivated a passion for hard work, agriculture and the farming community.
After high school, he attended Arizona Western College and the University of Arizona, where he earned a bachelor’s in agriculture systems management in 2009. After graduation, he continued his career in agriculture, and in March of 2011 began working for Top Flavor Farms as a farm manager. He oversees the production of a large variety of winter vegetables ranging from romaine lettuce to fennel as well as summer crops such as wheat and cotton, vegetable seed crops and several grass hay crops.
Outside of work, Clements serves as the treasurer of the Arizona Iceberg Lettuce Research Council and coaches Little League baseball. He has previously volunteered on the University of Arizona YumaCats Alumni scholarship committee and San Pasqual FFA advisory committee.
Clements and wife Holly have four children and are active parishioners at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Yuma. As a family, they spend time boating, camping, fishing and off-roading throughout the state.
Emilia Cortez
Emilia Cortez is a native of Yuma, where her fiancé Anthony Sharkey and three dogs Jolene, Maize and Teal, also reside. Cortez is director of the Yuma County Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, a board member of the Yuma Regional Partnership Council First Things First and Yuma Crossing National Heritage Board and serves as the chair of Yuma County Board of Trustee of the Libraries.
She holds a master’s in business and administration and leadership from Northern Arizona University and a bachelor’s in public administration health.
Cortez has been a community philanthropist for 16 years and community volunteer, an enthusiastic advocate for early childhood education and youth development for the next leaders. She has been twice nominated for Heart of Yuma for Volunteering and Leadership and is a local Yuma High Criminal Class of 2003
Kirk Dunn
A fourth-generation Arizona farmer, Kirk Dunn has over a decade of experience in the agriculture industry. While attending the University of Arizona and upon graduation, Dunn worked on various projects ranging from building supply chain pipelines to crop and varietal research to public policy development.
In 2019, Dunn and his wife Sierra founded Good Dirt Farming, and in 2022, they became full-time farmers. Operating about 1,000 acres in the South Gila Valley, Dunn’s focus is predominately on seed production, growing crops such as broccoli, onions, wheat and cotton.
Dunn is very active in the agriculture community in Yuma. He is currently a member of the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association and serves on the board of directors for the Yuma County Farm Bureau, where he continues to advocate for policies at the local, state and federal level that will have a positive impact on Yuma agriculture.
While Dunn is very proud to be a farmer and stewarding the same ground that his granddad first began farming in the early 1960s, he is even more proud to be a husband to Sierra and father of two daughters, Cora Lee and Ada Lynn. He loves taking all of his girls to different California beaches or to the White Mountains to enjoy fishing and hiking, and they all love serving together in their local church. His favorite pastime is cooking anything outside, and he currently suffers from an addiction to fantasy football.
Javier Medina
Army veteran Javier Medina comes from a background in agriculture. Before serving as a missile systems crew chief and Army boxer, he grew up in a family of farm workers turned community health advocates.
From an early age, he and his cousins volunteered with a local nonprofit organization that focused on the needs of youth in border towns across Arizona. After the Army, he spent the next ten years working in various aspects of farming and was able to obtain a bachelor’s degree in business management while working full-time in the ag industry.
He learned to adapt his military training and education to work with industry leaders, helping to improve the safety and working conditions of farm workers in various communities.
With ground level experience in human resources, food safety, harvesting, growing and transplanting, Medina now leads a team of safety professionals at Gowan Milling, a chemical formulation facility in Yuma, where his focus is on process safety, as well as accident and injury prevention using risk management methodologies, investigations and emphasizing communication with employees.
A former squad leader and volunteer emergency responder, Medina currently serves as a voting member of Yuma’s Local Emergency Preparedness Committee and volunteers as a coach for his son’s sports teams. In his spare time, he enjoys playing golf, hosting barbecues and spending time with his wife Kari and son Madden.
The Class of 32 of Project CENTRL will travel to Sonora, Mexico; Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; and Washington, D.C., to explore leadership lessons from all perspectives. The program will culminate with a team “Make A Difference” project where class graduates will address how they would help address and solve some of rural Arizona’s crucial issues and challenges.
The Fundamentals of Leadership seminar at Wild Horse Pass provided important opportunities to learn personal communication and learning styles and make connections among each other and alumni.
The venue also served as the final seminar and graduation ceremony for the outgoing Class 31. Scott Koenig, MBA and alumnus of Class 21, serves as the program’s fifth executive director based out of the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension.
To learn more about Project CENTRL, visit www.centrl.org.