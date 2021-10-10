Namedropper: Joanne Tortolano

JOANNE TORTOLANO
Yuma Investment Group Wealth Management announced that Joanne Tortolano has earned the Chartered Financial Consultant designation from The American College.
Tortolano is a financial consultant with Yuma Investment Group Wealth Management and has been with the group for over three years. She assists clients with retirement and financial planning, social security analysis and insurance needs toward building a foundation for a more financially sound future.
She moved to Yuma from the New England area where she worked for Wadsworth and Hansen Financial Planners. She also worked seasonally for more than 20 years as a tax accountant.
Tortolano earned her bachelor’s degree in management from the University System of New Hampshire. From Plymouth State University, she earned her Master of Business Administration in addition to obtaining a graduate certificate in investment and finance.
Aside from earning the Chartered Financial Consultant designation, Tortolano holds Series 6, 63 and 65 and Life and Health producer certifications.
Tortolano and her husband, Paul, live in Yuma. Paul is a mechanic who enjoys working on 1964-2004 quality American cars and trucks. They have adult children living on the East Coast.
She enjoys time with family, gardening, hiking, golfing, swimming, reading and beach visits.
Contact Tortolano at joanne@yigwm.com or 928-329-7100.