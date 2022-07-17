JOSE “JOE’ TEPOSTE
Visit Yuma announced the selection of Jose “Joe” Teposte as its new membership liaison.
Teposte has been a staple in Yuma for decades. In high school, he joined the Kofa High Broadcasting Club. After graduation, Teposte was hired at a local television station.
During his 25-year career in broadcast media, Joe spearheaded several fundraisers and food drives to help those in need. He has been recognized by the Arizona Community Foundation, Amberly’s Place and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for his commitment to empowering those around him.
“When we were considering who to bring to our team, we sought someone who understood the needs of our business community, which Joe has developed a unique understanding of the community’s needs in his 25-plus years serving and working in this community,” said Executive Director Marcus Carney.
“We wanted someone that is easily approachable and has a genuine interest in people, and it was clear immediately that Joe is that type of person. And, most importantly, we sought someone who loves Yuma and has a passion to serve our community, and you would be hard-pressed to find anyone more invested and enthusiastic about Yuma, Arizona, than Joe,” Carney added.
As membership liaison, “I’ll be working with our community-partners to ensure our community’s prosperity. I’m excited. I’ve always promoted the Desert Southwest, and now with the help of our community, we can get more visitors to get a taste of our desert oasis,” Teposte said.
CYNTHIA VALENCIA
Yuma resident Cynthia Valencia has joined the Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center as its new business analyst.
The SBDC, integral to catalyzing entrepreneurial development and invigorating the overall economic ecosystem for LaPaz and Yuma Counties, is located at AWC’s Downtown Center, 1351 S. Redondo Center Ave., in Yuma.
The SBDC is a resource center for small business owners and entrepreneurs, helping businesses succeed through counseling in finance, management excellence and marketing. Valencia, with first-hand experience as a small business owner and possessing significant marketing and systems skills from her prior professional experience, will share her expertise in these areas to help businesses grow.
“I look forward to helping LaPaz and Yuma County businesses succeed while helping support SBDC’s recent commitment to provide more client service support within each of our local communities,” Valencia stated.
“We understand the challenges and obstacles that confront business owners,” noted Jim Schuessler, director of the SBDC. “At AWC’s SBDC, we are building on a foundation of over 30 years of business development excellence while deploying new tools, methods and best practices to help current and prospective small business owners meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. We are appreciative that AWC has increased their commitment to our work so we can meet the accelerating demand for our services and implementation of new systems.”
Prior to joining AWC’s Team SBDC, Valencia achieved education through Yuma High School and coursework at Arizona Western College. In 2017, she and her husband launched Ace Cooling & Electrical, providing support for marketing and all financial aspects of the business.
Her prior work experience includes sales and traffic operations at KECY-TV in Yuma-El Centro.
Arizona Western College’s SBDC offers workshops, seminars and networking opportunities in communities throughout LaPaz and Yuma counties.
In the past few months, Team SBDC has initiated both walk-in and scheduled business counseling at the San Luis and Somerton libraries, as well as the Wellton Town Hall. SBDC will also be expanding these services in communities in LaPaz County.
For more information, go to awc.azsbdc.net or contact Jim Schuessler at james.schuessler@azwestern.edu.