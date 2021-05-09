JULIO ALEJANDRO FIGUEROA
Yuma County welcomed Julio Alejandro Figueroa as the new economic development and intergovernmental affairs director.
Figueroa has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a Master of Business Administration degree from Arizona State University.
He has served in the public and private sectors. His 14 years of experience includes serving as director of programs and operations for the Arizona Mexico Commission, policy and research analyst for the North American Center for Transborder Studies at ASU, business consultant for Farmers Insurance Group, and independently serving as a business and government affairs consultant for Strategy International.
JOE GONZALEZ
EXIT Realty Yuma is pleased to announce that Joe Gonzalez has joined its growing team of dedicated real estate sales professionals. Gonzalez has more than 10 years of customer service and sales experience.
EXIT Realty Yuma, located at 661 S. 4th Ave, is a proud member of EXIT Realty Arizona’s rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
Reach the Yuma office at 928-783-1900. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.