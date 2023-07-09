Namedropper: Justin Lewis

JUSTIN LEWIS
Justin Lewis, assistant director of facilities management for Yuma, has earned his ProFM certification, an industry-leading credential for facilities managers.
Lewis completed the yearlong course of study and final examinations in May. The program required him to demonstrate mastery in 19 areas of facilities management, plus five cross-functional competencies.
The program is run by the Professional Facility Management Institute, which touts the ProFM certification as being the most comprehensive, career-applicable training and credentialing program for today’s facility managers.
“I would like to congratulate Justin on this tremendous achievement,” said Randall Crist, director of building safety. “It is very impressive that Justin took the initiative to pursue this certification on his own and balanced his very heavy work schedule and family life for a full year to complete the course. I am confident Justin will use the knowledge and skills learned to make our already exceptionally well-maintained city facilities even better for our employees and the public.”
“I wanted to sharpen and update my skills and knowledge in the FM (facilities management) field,” Lewis said. “Programs like ProFM help our FM team better manage these responsibilities in areas like strategic planning, asset management, energy management, and sustainability.”
Additionally, Lewis used his year of study to evaluate whether the ProFM course could be useful to supervisors within his division.
“We are now offering this training program to them,” he said.
For more information on ProFM, visit profmi.org.
