LINDA MORGAN
The Visit Yuma Board of Directors announced the retirement of Linda Morgan, executive director, effective July 30.
Morgan has led the nonprofit since January 2012. Prior to that she worked as the business services officer for Yuma Private Industry Council and spent many years in leadership positions in the transportation industry.
“It is with mixed feelings that I make this decision, but the timing feels right, and I look forward to the future,” she said. “I have loved this job and this organization for nearly 10 years. I am excited for what is next for Visit Yuma and look forward to new ideas and programs that come with new leadership. I will continue to be a strong advocate for Yuma and its tourism industry.”
The board directors said they are grateful for the time available to decide how to move the organization forward through strategic planning and a nationwide search for Morgan’s successor.
“Linda has brought Visit Yuma and tourism in Yuma to a new level,” Board Chair Louis Scott said. “Her dedication and commitment will be greatly missed. The entire Visit Yuma board is grateful for the events and programs Linda organized during her tenure. Her attention to the details of the mission is evident in everything she has done. The Board and I wish her well in her next endeavors.”
Under Morgan’s leadership, the organization has grown its agritourism program to include the “wildly successful” Date Night dinners and the “fun and creative” Iceberg Drop on New Year’s Eve, both of which have garnered worldwide recognition for Yuma.
In addition, the Ag to Art Markets, Sunset on the Ranch dinners and expanded Field to Feast Tours continue to be crowd pleasers.
Morgan also brought military tourism by providing tours at both Yuma bases, Yuma Proving Ground and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. “These tours have become a great source of education and enjoyment,” the board noted.
Morgan will continue in her role as an adjunct professor in the Business College at Northern Arizona University. Morgan is a founding member of Yuma 50 and will continue as its treasurer. She is the second vice chair on the board for Yuma County Airport Authority, and she is on the Governor’s Tourism Advisory Council. She also sits on the board for the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association.
Morgan is excited to take some time to enjoy her family, especially her 2-year-old twin granddaughters, and relax before deciding on any new opportunities.
As the search for a new executive director kicks off, “the Visit Yuma board and staff look forward to building on the past accomplishments to promote Yuma as a year-round destination and expect the transition to be a positive experience for all.”
RANDY NELSON
Randy Nelson, director of the Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College, announced his upcoming retirement on Monday.
“I have been the director of the AWC SBDC since 2002 and have been more than fortunate to work with many great Yumans,” Nelson said. “I am not asking for any special recognitions but will offer our center’s great services, including my own until September 2021. I do plan to stay in the area and be a part of the business community for many years but would also like to help with a smooth transition. I am sure whoever succeeds me in this position will also put the greatest efforts in helping you become successful.”
Nelson noted that he will share when the job is posted. “I am sure they will do a nationwide search. For now, I am still honored to be of any assistance that I can.”