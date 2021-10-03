LINDSAY HUNSAKER
Lindsay Hunsaker is the new retail operations coordinator at the Colorado River State Historic Park.
Hunsaker was born in Chula Vista, California, and raised between there and South Lake Tahoe, California. She is the mother of three children Kaylee, Gabriel and Sophia.
Hunsaker moved to Yuma in 2004 and has worked in customer service for 22 years.
“I take pride in what I do and look forward to my journey and growth in working with the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area,” she said.
KRISTAN SHEPPEARD
Keller Williams Realty Yuma has welcomed Kristan Sheppeard as the new team leader and CEO. Sheppeard joins the team with a diverse background that includes education, marketing, business and real estate.
Originally from San Diego, Sheppeard has called Yuma home for the past 23 years. Deeply passionate about the Yuma community, she has led numerous efforts to improve lives and to ensure Yuma continues to be a favorite place to visit or call home.
Sheppeard began her professional career as an educator in Yuma. With this opportunity, she found ways to take compassion and teaching to the next level by founding a nonprofit focused on spreading kindness to children in our community.
Following her career in education, Sheppeard focused on the nonprofit community as well as many other community causes. Her compassion and drive helped to grow a network of assistance opportunities in Yuma.
With her love for Yuma, Sheppeard dove into a director of marketing position for the Yuma Visitors Bureau. There she found her passion for Yuma’s agriculture industry and went on to develop Yuma’s agritourism division, which received numerous awards from the Governor’s Office of Tourism and was highlighted across the world in international publications.
Sheppeard’s entrepreneurial spirit led to the creation of her co-owned marketing firm, Limelight Creative Group. “With creativity, business sense and a natural ability to connect with people as the driving force, Limelight Creative Group has risen to the top as one of the most highly regarded marketing and public relations firms in Yuma,” a KW press release stated.
As a result of the past 20 years, Sheppeard was awarded “Outstanding Leader” by the Yuma Community Foundation.
“There is no doubt that Kristan’s commitment to excellence along with her deeply rooted faith and genuine desire to help people will be a huge asset to Keller Williams Realty Yuma,” the press release said. “As a lifelong learner, Kristan will help our agent associates take their businesses to the next level. We are so excited to watch her take the team leader position to new heights and to join forces with her to make an even bigger impact on our community.”
Sheppeard can be reached by email at kristans@kw.com or by phone at 928-247-6180 (office) or 928-246-9108 (cell).