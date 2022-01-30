DR. LORENA CANCINO
Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Lorena Cancino to YRMC Behavioral Health, located at 2851 S. Avenue B, Building 19, in the Tuscany Plaza.
Cancino specializes in psychiatry, including senior psychiatric care, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia, bereavement and geriatric depression.
After finishing medical school, Cancino completed a psychiatry residency at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in Bronx, New York, and a geriatric psychiatry fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. She is fluent in English and Spanish and is currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 928-336-2090.
BRIANA SMITH
GENEVIEVE GIVENS
Nurse practitioners Briana Smith and Genevieve Givens have joined Yuma Regional Medical Center Transitional Care Services, 2451 S. Avenue A, Suite 104.
Smith earned her doctor of nursing practice from Arizona State University and specializes in chronic care management.
Givens specializes in chronic care management, focusing on preventive health, chronic disease management, heart care and health equity.
She began her nursing career as a staff nurse on the YRMC Cardiovascular Progressive Care floor.
Givens earned a master’s degree in nursing and a doctor of nursing practice from the University of Arizona. She is board certified.
Both are accepting new patients. To make an appointment with Smith or Givens, call 928-336-2165.