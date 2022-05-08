Namedropper: Mandy Heil

MANDY HEIL
Mandy Heil, associate dean of communications and marketing at Arizona Western College, recently graduated from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations Leadership Institute.
Heil was one of 14 communication professionals from various community colleges across the country to participate in the 10-month program.
As a professional development organization for those working in marketing and communications at community and technical colleges, NCMPR is committed to elevating the profession by building strong leaders in the areas of marketing, public relations, enrollment management and institutional advancement.
NCMPR established its Leadership Institute to focus exclusively on developing leadership skills for communication professionals to advance in their careers and succeed as key members of their colleges’ administrative leadership teams.
Through the program, participants attended workshops and mentoring sessions, learned about different leadership styles and strengths, participated in eight online webinars on leadership topics, and collaborated with other emerging leaders.
The online institute began in June with an in-person summer workshop and recently culminated in March with a final session and graduation ceremony held in Denver.
Heil was awarded a scholarship from NCMPR to help cover the costs of the program.