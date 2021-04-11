MARIANA MARTINEZ
Arizona@Work-Yuma County has selected Mariana Martinez as the new employer engagement coordinator.
“Arizona@Work-Yuma County is fortunate and very excited to have Mariana accept this position,” the organization stated in its announcement.
With more than five years of experience in workforce and community development, Martinez will be overseeing the Business Services Team and oversight of both the San Luis access point and the Somerton Resource Center.
Born and raised in Somerton, Martinez is a graduate of Cibola High School and Arizona Western College with an associate’s degree in Public Administration.
Her goal is to serve as a point of contact for employers and community organizations in Yuma County. Martinez will be located at the ARIZONA@WORK Somerton Resource Center located at 201 Bingham Ave., Suite 6, in Somerton.
She can be contacted at 928-247-3689 or 928-550-6064.
SHELLEY J. OSTROWSKI
Shelley J. Ostrowski of Realty ONE Group Gateway has been awarded the At Home with Diversity certification from the National Association of Realtors.
Ostrowski joins more than 17,000 other real estate professionals in North America who have earned the certification after completing an eight-hour course addressing topics of diversity, fair housing and business planning development.
The program is designed to meet the nation’s fair housing commitment by educating and equipping NAR’s members with the tools they need to expand homeownership opportunities. Real estate professionals like Ostrowski wisely plan to meet the needs of diverse clients, while maintaining a competitive edge, NAR stated.
“The At Home with Diversity certification allows Realtors to not only apply the multi-faceted skills and tools they learned in the course to business practices, but conveys to clients they’re dynamic real estate professionals with expertise that transcends cultural barriers,” NARS added.
For more information on the At Home with Diversity certification, visit www.nar.realtor/ahwd.
Ostrowski can be reached at Realty ONE Group Gateway at 928-580-3279 or Shelley@roggateway.com.
ALI LOPEZ
AEA Federal Credit Union recently congratulated receptionist Ali Lopez on 20 years with the institution.
“AEA and the Foothills Branch appreciate Ali for all her years of service. Members love interacting with Ali and seeing a familiar face,” said Anita Moreno, branch manager, Foothills Branch.
