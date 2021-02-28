Namedropper: Maritza Campos/AEA

MARITZA CAMPOS
AEA Federal Credit Union selected Maritza Campos as the 2020 Employee of the Year. Camps has been with AEA for more than 13 years, spending most of her time in the Mortgage Department.
During the pandemic, Campos found herself running the Mortgage Department on her own and working tirelessly through conversion all the while keeping a positive attitude and her commitment to members.
She strives each day to meet deadlines, hold herself accountable and to be an example. “We are truly lucky to have her on our team,” AEA said.