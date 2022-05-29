MATT MCELRATH
Yuma Regional Medical Center has announced Matt McElrath as the new chief human resources officer. McElrath joins YRMC’s executive leadership team from Los Angeles, where he most recently served as the chief human resources officer at Keck Medicine of University of Southern California.
McElrath is an accomplished humane resources professional and brings immense experience to the organization, YRMC stated. He held past human resources leadership roles at Mayo Clinic Scottsdale, Arizona State University and Scottsdale Health.
He earned his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the USC and his Master of Education degree from Arizona State University. He also earned his master of Science in Organizational Management from the University of Colorado.