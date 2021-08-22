Namedropper: Matt Molenar/MGM Design

Congressman presents MGM Design with award
U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar presented Yuma business owner Matt Molenar and his MGM Design team with a congressional award.
Gosar visited the design studio Aug. 12 and handed Molenar and the team the Gosar Game Changer Award for recognition of their role in “boosting local business sales in a digital world through business entrepreneurship to the citizens of Yuma and surrounding Yuma County communities.”
On social media, Molenar noted that Gosar “thanked us for what we do as a small business, listened to our thoughts, concerns & ideas and honored us with this U.S. House of Representatives Award and challenge coin for our innovative efforts to help businesses succeed during the pandemic. I am so proud & filled with gratitude!”