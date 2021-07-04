MIRANDA WITMER
Miranda Witmer has joined Keller Williams Realty Yuma, 2553 E. 24th St., as a real estate agent.
Born and raised in Yuma, Witmer and her family have decided to plant their roots here. She attended Kofa High School, Arizona Western College, and the Yuma School of Beauty.
She went on to own her small business as a cosmetologist for the last seven years and has embraced the customer service industry.
Witmer is now married with two children. Because she is a Yuma native, she has a well-rounded knowledge of the city and is confident and driven to serve the Yuma community in the real estate industry.
Reach Witmer at MirandaWitmer@KW.com or 928-318-4344.
KENRICK ESCALANTI
The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development has named Kenrick Escalanti to the Native American 40 Under 40 Class of 2020.
Escalanti, a member of the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe, is the multimedia resource and development specialist at the National Congress of American Indians and has been a graphic designer for two decades.
Through his work, he has helped engage tribes on issues such as the Violence Against Women Act, Climate Change, Native Vote and more.
In 2015, Escalanti co-founded a nonprofit anti-bullying gym named the Bully Rehab Awareness Gym. The gym empowers victims of bullying to be resilient and respectful and is the first of its kind in Yuma County.
While working as an educator in Arizona, Escalanti was awarded Teacher of the Year in Special Area Studies for his efforts in promoting physical education and anti-bullying.