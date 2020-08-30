New providers join YRMC
DR. ESTEVEN QUIROGA
Yuma Regional Medical Center welcomed Dr. Esteven Quiroga, who recently joined Envision Physician Services as a core physician in the Emergency Department.
Quiroga comes to Yuma from Jefferson Northeast’s residency program for emergency and internal medicine in Philadelphia.
He earned his medical degree from Touro University Nevada’s College of Osteopathic Medicine in Henderson, Nevada.
DR. CASEY NOROYAN
Dr. Casey Noroyan recently joined Envision Physician Services as a core physician in the Yuma Regional Medical Center Emergency Department.
Noroyan comes from Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan, where he completed his emergency medicine residency.
He earned his medical degree from Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, East Lansing.
KELLY LUEK
Yuma Regional Medical Center welcomed nurse practitioner Kelly Luek, a new core emergency medicine provider with Envision Physician Services.
Luek came to Yuma from eastern Oregon, where she practiced in the Emergency Department of Grande Ronde Medical Center. Before that she practiced for US Careways inside Skyharbor Airport in Phoenix.
She earned her master’s degree as a nurse practitioner from Grand Canyon University.