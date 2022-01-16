DR. PANKAJ JAIN
DR. DAVID CAROPRESO
Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed urologists Pankaj Jain and David Caropreso to YRMC Surgical Specialties, 2270 S. Ridgeview Drive, Suite 302.
Jain completed his medical degree and residency at Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois.
His areas of expertise include kidney stones, minimally invasive cancer surgery, robot-assisted procedures and benign prostatic hyperplasia.
Caropreso graduated medical school from the University of Iowa and completed a urology residency at the University of Wisconsin.
He is board certified in urology and his areas of expertise include kidney stone treatment, prostate procedures, minimally invasive and robot-assisted surgery, cancer procedures.
Both are currently accepting new patients. For an appointment, call 928-336-3170.
DR. JULIAN NICHOLAS
Dr. Julian Nicholas has joined Yuma Regional Medical Center Gastroenterology, 1390 W. 16th Street.
Nicholas earned his medical degree from University College London before completing an internal medicine residency at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and a gastroenterology fellowship at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, California.
Nicholas also earned a PhD in behavioral neurophysiology from the University of Oxford. His areas of expertise include colonoscopy, inflammatory bowel disease, the convergence of gastroenterology and immune disease.
He is board certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine. He is currently accepting new patients. To Make an appointment, call 928-344-4325.
DR. KULOTHUNGAN GUNASEKARAN
Dr. Kulothungan Gunasekaran has joined Yuma Regional Medical Center Specialty Clinics, 2851 S. Avenue B, Building 20, Suite 2501, in the Tuscany Plaza.
Gunasekaran specializes in pulmonology and the areas of COPD, asthma, clinical research, lung cancer and critical care.
Gunasekaran completed a pulmonary and critical care fellowship at Yale New Haven Health Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He is board certified with the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Gunasekaran is currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 928-336-2434.
MONICA LOPEZ
Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed nurse practitioner Monica Lopez to YRMC Transitional Care Services.
Lopez specializes in chronic care management. She earned two master’s degrees in nursing while certifying as a nurse practitioner, including a master in nursing and a master in nursing education.
She is fluent in English and Spanish and currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 928-336-2165.