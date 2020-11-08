PATRICK GOETZ
The Yuma County Workforce Development Board announced the selection of Patrick Goetz as the new operations director for Arizona@Work-Yuma County. He was appointed on Aug. 19.
With more than 19 years of experience in the workforce development field, his goal is to continue building successful collaborations and partnerships with the business community that will in turn create job opportunities for job seekers in Yuma County.
Prior to working with Arizona@Work, Goetz spent 28 years in the U.S. Marine Corps specializing in engineer equipment maintenance and logistics management. He completed his bachelor’s degree from City University and received his master’s in human resource development from Webster University.
“Patrick’s diverse experience makes him a great contributor to the continued success of Arizona@Work-Yuma County,” the agency said in the announcement.
DR. OBI OGBONNA
Dr. Obi Ogbonna has joined Yuma Regional Medical Center. He comes to YRMC from the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. He received his medical degree from Ross Medical College.
Ogbonna completed his family medicine residency at Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York and his emergency medicine residency at Methodist Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
DR. LAWRENCE DREWSEN
Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed anesthesiologist Dr. Lawrence Drewsen. He comes to Yuma from Scottsdale, where he practiced at Valley Anesthesiology Consultants, which is now a division of Envision Healthcare.
Drewsen earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. He conducted his anesthesiology residency training at Medical College of Wisconsin and at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale.