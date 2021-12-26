PAUL BRIERLEY
The Arizona Center for Civic Leadership has honored Paul Brierley as one of the state’s most dedicated and impactful leaders with the 2021 Flinn-Brown Awards. Brierley, Class of 2011, received the Network Builder Award.
In 2020, Yuma County was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, threatening the lives of residents and the billion-dollar agriculture industry. Brierley, executive director of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture, worked with state and local authorities to launch a wastewater-testing project at an agriculture site to prevent outbreaks and the spread of COVID-19 in the area.
After a $500,000 grant from the Governor’s Office, the program expanded across Yuma County with twice-per-week wastewater-sample testing, in partnership with the Yuma County Public Health Services District, the University of Arizona and the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The five winning Flinn-Brown Fellows include statewide and local office holders and leaders in higher education, economic development and city government. The Fellows received their awards in November during the annual 2021 Flinn-Brown Convention at the Heard Museum in Phoenix.
This is the fourth cohort of Flinn-Brown Award recipients, which were first honored in 2017.
The 2021 Flinn-Brown award winners were nominated by their peers and selected by the Flinn-Brown Fellows Council– nine Fellows that assist in the center’s planning and programming, promote the statewide Flinn-Brown Network, and help recruit future Flinn-Brown Fellows.
The 2020 Flinn-Brown Fellows completed the Flinn-Brown Civic Leadership Academy in October. There are now nearly 400 Fellows in the Flinn-Brown Network.
JESUS TOVAR
The University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences recognized Jesus Tovar of the Somerton-based T&P Farms for his “extraordinary efforts in engagement and advocacy and dedication” in implementing scientific solutions to the needs of desert agriculture.
The COVID-19 wastewater testing pilot project started in the summer of 2020 with a request from Tovar who made a donation to the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture and asked that it be used to help the Yuma agricultural labor force return to work.
The project is a partnership with YCEDA, Yuma County Public Health Services District, University of Arizona and Arizona Department of Health Services.
To this day, the program continues to monitor COVID-19 in the entire county, helping to inform public health authorities so they can respond appropriately to keep the virus from spreading further.
LINDSAY BENACKA
In a “very wild, unexpected, and exciting turn of events,” Lindsay Benacka has accepted the role of director of arts and cultural services for Wichita, Kansas.
“I am honored to serve such a vibrant and creative community again and can’t wait to see so many of my favorite artists and arts organizations soon,” Benacka posted on her announcement. “Icing on the cake: I get to be close to my wonderful sister, Glory!”
Benacka had previously accepted the role of director of museums, arts and culture for Ontario, California, after helming the Yuma Art Center for the last five years.