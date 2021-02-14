RAMIRO HERNANDEZ
Ramiro Hernandez, corporate services manager at AEA Federal Credit Union, has retired after more than 10 years of service with AEA. His retirement was celebrated with cake on Feb. 2.
“We hope you enjoy a well-deserved retirement,” AEA stated.
DR. BRADLEY SCHMITZ
Dr. Bradley Schmitz has joined the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture as a visiting researcher to assist in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. Schmitz was instrumental in designing the Arizona Department of Health Services-sponsored Yuma County Pilot Project: COVID-19 Community Protection Early Warning and Response Program.
Schmitz received his Ph.D. in environmental microbiology from the Water & Energy Sustainable Technology (WEST) Center at the University of Arizona and previously held two postdoc positions at the National University of Singapore and Johns Hopkins University.
His research is focused on the intersection between water and public health. Schmitz has nearly a decade of experience in detecting and measuring viruses in water and wastewater systems, as well as experience detecting microorganisms in soil and agriculture for food safety.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has been active in organizing and executing wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) programs across the nation to help public health officials and local representatives prepare targeted response actions to limit transmission and avert outbreaks. While doing so, he has been directly involved with the University of Arizona’s WBE program involving student dormitories on the main campus.
“We are excited to have Dr. Schmitz join the team at YCEDA and look forward to having him work with us in support of agriculture and the Yuma community,” YCEDA stated.
DR. AMRITA SABHARWAL
Yuma Regional Medical Center has appointed Dr. Amrita Sabharwal as medical director of palliative care services. Sabharwal joined YRMC in 2019.
She received her medical degree from St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, and a fellowship in hospice and palliative medicine at UC Irvine Medical Center in California.
In addition, Sabharwal held a leadership position at Lexington VA Medical Center as the medical director of hospice and palliative medicine.
CORY DETER
AEA Federal Credit Union has hired Cory Deter to serve as its new senior vice president of business services. Deter joins the AEA team with over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, most of which was within commercial banking and management.
Deter will oversee business lending and manage business member relationships.
“Cory is a great fit for the AEA team and brings a depth of experience and leadership that will help expand our business services and strengthen our relationships with members and the business community,” said Adele Sandberg, AEA president and CEO.
Deter obtained a bachelor’s degree in business economics from Eastern Oregon University and holds two graduate degrees; a master of business administration from Eastern Oregon University and is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington.
Deter, his wife of 17 years, Robyn, and four children relocated to Yuma from Washington. When asked about his move to Yuma and new role at AEA, Deter stated, “My family and I were drawn to the sunny weather and friendly people of Yuma. Professionally, I appreciate working for a locally owned financial institution and am passionate about helping local small business owners. Coming from a family of ranchers, I understand and appreciate the struggle and hard work that goes into owning and operating a small, family-owned business.”
DUNIA FEDERICO
RE/MAX Territory has welcomed real estate agent Dunia Federico. She is a Yuma native who graduated from Northern Arizona University with a bachelor’s degree in administration.
Federico explained why she joined the company: “RE/MAX prides itself on revolutionizing the real estate industry, and I relate to that revolution by providing excellent customer service.”
Aside from real estate, some of her favorite pastimes are spending time with the family, movie watching, decorating for the holidays, and journaling.