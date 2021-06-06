Namedropper: Ricardo Perez

Independent Banker magazine, the award-winning monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America, named Ricardo Perez, senior vice president and operations administrator at 1st Bank Yuma, to its annual 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders list. The award recognizes the nation’s up-and-coming community bank innovators and influencers who represent the future of the industry.
“ICBA congratulates Ricardo Perez on this well-deserved honor,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “Ricardo is part of a diverse and talented group of community bank professionals selected this year for their great resiliency and a willingness to do what it takes to meet the needs of their communities. We’re pleased to recognize Ricardo Perez for his willingness to find opportunities to lead and whose actions demonstrate an adherence to the values of community banking.”
The feature story in the June issue of Independent Banker highlights how the 40 Under 40 honorees have overcome challenges and answered calls for innovation while staying true to the guiding principles that make community banking special. Chosen from hundreds of entries, candidates were judged on the following criteria: character, leadership, community involvement, and innovation. Bank technology services provider FIS, of Jacksonville, Fla., sponsored this year’s program.
“I’m truly honored to be in the company of such a distinguished group and to represent 1st Bank Yuma on ICBA Independent Banker’s 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders list,” Ricardo Perez said. “I’m thankful to be part of this great industry and to work alongside my community bank colleagues to make a positive impact in the lives of our customers and our community here in Yuma County.”
Perez is a native of Yuma County and has been with 1st Bank Yuma since 2005. Starting his banking career as a teller, he welcomed multiple opportunities leading him into management, eventually reaching his current role as the operations administrator and security officer of the bank. In 2019, Perez attained his MBA from Grand Canyon University and graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado, class of 2017.
“We’re so proud of Ricardo Perez for being named to this impressive list of community banking leaders,” said Wayne Gale, 1st Bank Yuma’s president. “His hard work, dedication and commitment to the bank’s mission of service is commendable and has earned the admiration of his colleagues and the respect and trust of our customers. We are gratified that Ricardo is receiving the national recognition that he so richly deserves.”