ROBYN STALLWORTH-POUQUETTE
Although it took a little longer than expected thanks largely to COVID-19, the June 2020 class of cohorts have completed the Flinn-Brown Fellows program. Yuma County Recorder Robyn Stallworth-Pouquette has now become one of only a handful of Arizonans who have successfully completed this program offered by the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership.
Pouquette was selected in June 2020 as one of 31 civic leaders in the newest cohort of Flinn-Brown Fellows. The competitive, nonpartisan fellowship, Arizona’s premier state-level civic leadership program, attracts leaders from the private and public sectors, with a diversity of perspectives and experience.
“This was truly an amazing experience, and I feel my skills have been elevated as an elected official because of the substance of the program and the connections with leaders within the Flinn-Brown network,” Pouquette said. “The entire program is priceless.”
Fellows participate in the Flinn-Brown Civic Leadership Academy, a 12-day sequence of learning, accomplished over several weekends, on topics ranging from the economy, PreK-12 and higher education, public health, natural resources and energy, criminal justice, communications, media relations and more.
For the 2020 Fellows, COVID-19 forced a yearlong delay for the academy until this fall. Pouquette attended the Flinn-Brown Convention on Nov. 12, a daylong opportunity for skill building, dialogue and network building for all Fellows. The Flinn-Brown Network now includes nearly 400 leaders selected since 2011.
The Flinn-Brown Fellowship is one initiative of the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership at the Flinn Foundation. In addition to Flinn-Brown, the Center offers Arizona Civic Exchange–or CivEx–which creates opportunities for the public to become better informed and educated on political and policy topics impacting their communities and promotes civic engagement through the Civic Leadership Collaborative, convening Arizona’s organizations to advance the goal of building strong leaders in every community in the State.
The Flinn Foundation is a Phoenix-based private, nonprofit, grantmaking organization, founded by Dr. Robert S. Flinn and Irene P. Flinn in 1965 with the mission, “To improve the quality of life in Arizona to benefit future generations.” Along with the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership, the foundation supports the advancement of Arizona’s bioscience sector, the Flinn Scholars Program, and Arizona arts and culture organizations.
The Thomas R. Brown Foundations of Tucson is a partner in the Flinn-Brown program. It supports solutions to community and state issues through grants and educational programs in the areas of research and education, workforce development, civic leadership and economics education.
CHEF JJ SILVA
Hospitality company Sodexo recently recognized chef JJ Silva for his “po’boy rich in flavor.” The hospitality company recently picked the Yuma Regional Medical Center executive chef as one of 10 featured chefs from all across North America.
Silva’s Chipotle Shrimp Po’Boy will be showcased in Sodexo’s “Love of Food” culinary platform. His recipe will be shared with all Sodexo staff across North America, and Sodexo patrons across the United States will have a chance to sample his dish.
DR. KRISTINA DIAZ, HEATHER
ARMOUR, KRISTINA MCNAIR
Several Yuma Regional Medical Center employees recently presented at the DNV Healthcare’s 2021 Healthcare Symposium. DNV promotes safer healthcare and clinical excellence to hospitals throughout the United States.
Heather Armour, accreditation specialist, and Dr. Kristina Diaz, chief academic officer, executive medical director, primary care and program director, presented on ways to optimize internal audit programs. Their presentation helped hospitals nationwide learn from YRMC’s experience in creating an internal audit program, which helps the hospital continuously improve by examining its own processes, including adherence to policies and regulatory standards.
As part of the program, the Internal Audit Council helps YRMC stay true to its mission, vision and strategic goals as well as prepares hospital employees for external audits and accreditation programs. It also promotes quality care for patients.
Kristina McNair, director of continuous improvement and project management, participated on the COVID-19 panel, sharing lessons learned by YRMC throughout the pandemic, including managing and staffing and opportunities for process improvement.