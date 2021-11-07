RUDY VALENZUELA
Rudy Valenzuela, a nurse practitioner who also holds a doctorate in philosophy, is scaling back his medical career to focus on his other important work in our community.
For the last few years, Valenzuela practiced full time with the team at Yuma Regional Medical Center Primary Care San Luis. He will remain working at this location one day a week
“Rudy has been a driving force for good through nursing care and the priesthood for decades, serving humanity on both sides of the Mexico-US border,” YRMC stated in an announcement. “There he has blessed the lives of thousands of patients and families.”
To Valenzuela, YRMC said, “We appreciate you, Rudy, and best of luck as you refocus your time and talents to help our community!”
LINDSAY BENACKA
Lindsay Benacka, the arts and culture program manager for Yuma, shared an “exciting, but bittersweet” announcement. She has accepted a new role as the director of museums, arts and culture for Ontario, California.
“It has been a dream to serve the Yuma community at the helm of the Yuma Art Center for the last 5+ years, and I have endless amounts of gratitude to extend every which way,” Benacka said.
On a personal note, she added, “I’ll be keeping my little farm here in Yuma, so you’ll still see me around town every now and again.”