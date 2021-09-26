Namedropper: Ryan Erpelding

RYAN ERPELDING
Ryan Erpelding has joined Keller Williams Realty Yuma, 2553 E. 24th St., as its newest agent. Based in San Diego and Yuma, Erpelding is dual-licensed in California and Arizona.
Erpelding attended San Diego State University where he graduated with a bachelor’s in business management. From there, he went into managing the family trucking company for 5 years, further developing his negotiation, business and communication skills.
Erpelding also attended UCSD’s accounting program, where he developed a deeper understanding of business financial information to assist overall planning. Within the company, Erpelding became the point of contact for outside stakeholders such as attorneys, bankers, insurance brokers/adjustors, internal employees, and customers “because he clearly understood their needs and could problem solve effectively, aligning business decisions with overall strategic objectives,” according to KW Realty.
“What he brings to the table is a passion for problem solving and facilitating a client’s dream transaction to put them in their dream home. He does not believe in the old fashioned used-cars sales approach. He believes in listening to each client’s individual goals and objectives and utilizing his knowledge and connections to deliver wins,” the agency stated in an announcement.
He believes that “what you want matters, just as much as who you partner with,” the agency added.
Contact Erpelding at Ryan.Erpelding@KW.com or 619-876-2215.