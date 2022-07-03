from staff reports
SHANEN ARANMOR
REETIKA DHAWAN
TOM TYREE
Yuma residents Shanen Aranmor, Reetika Dhawan and Tom Tyree have been nominated for the National Association of Women in Construction Carol A. Kueker Construction Education Visionary Award.
Aranmor owns Weld Like A Girl, an empowerment project for girls and women, “using welding and creativity to boost self-esteem and whole-person wellness.”
Dhawan is vice president of Workforce Development and Career and Technical Education at Arizona Western College.
Tyree is superintendent of Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma.
All three were nominated by Nicolle Wilkinson, a project manager and architect based in Yuma.
The Carol A. Kueker Construction Education Visionary Award recognizes individuals for their passion and dedication to National Education Foundation programs and the promotion of construction education. NEF is the education foundation of the National Association of Women in Construction.
The winner will be announced at the annual NAWIC conference in August.
The memorial award is named in honor of the late Carol A. Kueker, a long-time trustee and volunteer who served as president of NEF. Kueker was instrumental in promoting the core purpose and goals of the organization for many years and was instrumental in forming its Design Drafting and Block Kids competitions.
DR. LINDA ELLIOTT-NELSON
Southwest Arizona Town Hall recently congratulated Dr. Linda Elliott Nelson on receiving the “most prestigious” Shirley Agnos Arizona Town Hall Award, which was established to highlight individuals who have a record of superlative civic engagement.
This award is given annually to individuals with a long and dedicated record of working to improve the state and the lives of its citizens; proven record of creating consensus positions from differing points of view; an active advocate on behalf of statewide issues; and highly respected and of the highest integrity.
“Thank you, Linda, for investing such significant time, talent, treasure and partnership in making Arizona and Yuma County the greatest place in the world to live,” Southwest Arizona Town Hall stated.
SWATH is a group of public and private sector community leaders who meet regularly to engage in enlightened discourse, debate and consensus-building on key issues facing the community.
VIC SMITH
Vic Smith, president and CEO of JV Smith Companies, was given an award for his service and commitment at the Center for Produce Safety 13th Annual Research Symposium held on June 21-22 in San Diego, California.
Smith was named chair of Center for Produce Safety’s board of directors in 2020. The mission of CPS is to “Fund the Science, Find Solutions, Fuel the Change.”
“In our group, we consider food safety one of the most important factors in what we do in our day-to-day operations at JV Smith Companies. I can say that over the course of my tenure as an active participant and then board member at CPS, I have seen some tremendous research come from this organization,” Smith said.