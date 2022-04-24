SHELLEY JACKSON
Instituto, an Arizona accelerator and incubator, announced Shelley Jackson as its new executive director.
Jackson will lead the organization in fulfilling its mission of equipping low-income and communities of color with the finances, tools and support they need to build political infrastructure and power.
Additionally, Instituto announced the launch and advancement of programs designed to nurture and sustain local leadership, including Project Yuma, which will provide technical assistance, training and capacity-building support to Rural Arizona Engagement and Rural Arizona Advocacy (RAZE/RAZA) to build long-term power and civic engagement infrastructure for sustainable organizing in Yuma County.
“We must empower and uplift low-income communities and leaders of color, so we can create new systems and power that put our communities at the forefront of decision making at every level of government,” Jackson said. “It is a little surreal to now lead an organization that has made such a powerful impact in my life. I know that with our stellar team we will make a positive impact for and with our communities for years to come.”
One of Jackson’s first initiatives will be cultivating more in-state donors and spearheading a campaign to raise $1 million to acquire real estate to build a hub to serve as a home for candidates and movement leaders to ideate, create and train in a safe space.
“Shelley is an audacious and creative leader. She is focused on the intersection of advancing policy issues and electoral organizing for the communities we aim to serve, making her the perfect choice for this important role,” said Luis Avila, founder of Instituto. “Her passion for working with others to create meaningful change in their communities is one reason why I’m excited about this new phase Instituto is entering. I know she will help Instituto continue to build systems that give political power to underrepresented communities.”
Jackson, an Instituto 2019 Monzón Fellow and recipient of the prestigious Highland Project grant, is a product of South Phoenix and no stranger to Arizona politics. A public servant at heart, she has supported and worked with the Arizona Coalition for Change and Our Voice Our Vote, assisting on many different issues including, voting rights, economic justice, and access to equitable and quality public education across the state.
Jackson will also be spearheading the Monzón PAC, an effort to provide critical resources that will support people of color to run for local and state offices. Through more resources the PAC will provide, Instituto aims to sustain candidates and their families during a campaign so that they can focus on being full-time candidates. Instituto is focused on building the political infrastructure to mobilize and inspire the next generation of leaders and a multiracial, multiclass coalition.
Since its founding, Instituto’s mission has been to serve and support the underrepresented. One successful program addressing the disparity in Latinx representation in the Arizona educational system is the “All in Education” initiative. Before its start, less than 10% of statewide education board members were Latino, while over 40% of the student population identify as such. The organization now has a $2 million budget and has focused on expanding boards of education with more Latinx representation and a platform to advance equity in communities most impacted by education injustices.
To learn more about Instituto and its programs visit: www.instituto.io/.