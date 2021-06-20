SIDNEY JOHNSON
Sidney Johnson is the new director of first impressions at Keller Williams Realty Yuma.
“I am new to the real estate industry, and I am very eager to learn all that can be taught,” she said.
She’s a mother of three rambunctious children “who are my world.” She can usually be found on a baseball field or in a cheer gym “watching my kids grow into amazing athletes.”
Johnson can be reached at frontdesk997@kw.com or 928-247-6180.
ASHLEY LAYTON
Ashley Layton has joined Keller Williams Realty Yuma as its newest agent.
“Ashley understands, firsthand, the amount of trust many other Yuma transplants (whether military, government employee, or civilian) must place in their real estate agent,” KW Realty said.
Layton has lived in Yuma for more than six years and through community outreach, volunteer work and market research has come to know each of the areas of Yuma intimately and ensures her client finds the perfect home in the perfect neighborhood for their lifestyle and wish list.
She is happy to work with buyers and sellers and can help guide them throughout the process. “‘Do what you love, love what you do,’ and that is exactly what Ashley does,” according to KW Realty.
Reach Layton at ashley@thebusbygrp.com or 928-257-2657.
REGINA TWOMEY
Regina Twomey has been selected to participate in Class 30 of the Arizona Center for Rural Leadership, commonly known as Project CENTRL.
Twomey was born and raised in Yuma. After graduating from Kofa High School, she attended the University of Arizona and University of Phoenix, earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a human resources certification from the Society for Human Resource Management.
She has a background in HR, marketing and training/development and currently serves as the public affairs manager for APS.
Twomey has a strong passion for the Yuma community. She is proud to serve on the boards of United Way of Yuma County, University of Arizona Alumni Association, Ed Foundation of Yuma County, Yuma 50 and Yuma County Chamber of Commerce.
Project CENTRL equips and empowers leaders to meet the needs of rural Arizona, promoting healthy, vibrant and sustainable rural communities. Project CENTRL has trained more than 650 Arizona leaders since 1983 and significantly impacted rural Arizona as participants hold many leadership positions around the state.
Sixteen participants were competitively selected for Class 30, which held its first seminar June 4-5 at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel in Chandler. The class will be meeting over the next 12 months and participating in nine seminars including the Fundamentals of Leadership, Effective Communication, Emerging Trends in Rural Arizona and Public Policy in Arizona as well as taking an international trip to Mexico and a national trip to Washington, D.C., and more.
The program culminates with a team project and presentation entitled “Make A Difference,” where class graduates address how they would help resolve and solve some of Arizona’s key issues and challenges.
JOHN E. WILLIAMS
CFRE International has named John E. Williams as a certified fundraising executive. Williams, executive director for Hospice of Yuma, joins more than 7,200 professionals around the world who hold the CFRE designation.
“Hospice of Yuma is thrilled to share that our very own executive director, John Williams, is now a certified fundraising executive. John joins other nonprofit industry experts in proudly displaying the CFRE International credential and serves as an ambassador for best practices, ethics and integrity in Hospice of Yuma’s mission-driven work,” stated Hospice of Yuma.
Individuals granted the CFRE credential have met a series of standards set by CFRE International which include tenure in the profession, education and demonstrated fundraising achievement. They have also passed a rigorous written examination testing the knowledge, skills,and abilities required of a fundraising executive and have agreed to uphold accountability standards and the Donor Bill of Rights.
CFRE International congratulated Williams for achieving the CFRE designation. “The CFRE credential was created to identify for the public and employers those individuals who possess the knowledge, skills and commitment to perform fundraising duties in an effective and ethical manner,” explained CFRE International President and CEO Eva E. Aldrich (CFRE 2001-2016).
“As the certification is a voluntary achievement, the CFRE certification demonstrates a high level of commitment on the part of John E. Williams to the fundraising profession and the donors who are served,” Aldrich added.
CFRE recipients are awarded certification for a three-year period. To maintain certification status, certificants must demonstrate on-going fundraising employment and fundraising results and continue with their professional education.