Namedropper: Synergy names Peggy Collins ‘Yuma County Hero’

from staff reports
Synergy names Peggy Collins ‘Yuma County Hero’
Synergy Home Care has announced the latest recipient of its Yuma County Heroes award. In the program, Yuma County residents nominate someone they believe is their hero, and every three months Synergy gives $2,500 to the Yuma County Hero as selected from among the nominations by an anonymous committee.
The latest winner of the Yuma County Heroes award is Peggy Collins, a Yuma paralegal during the day and a “superhero in her free time.” She has spent more than 20 years giving back to the Yuma community and has become a “powerhouse of good,” according to Synergy.
She’s been a major part of the Yuma Jaycees Silver Spur Rodeo for many years and a “major force in keeping the road alive and successful while many others have not been so fortunate.” The proceeds of the road, through the Jaycees, go to many charitable projects in the community.
Outside of the Jaycees, she has organized and participated in hundreds of fundraisers and is well known as a person of action. Whenever she hears of someone who needs anything or if there has been a disaster somewhere, she’s the one trying to help get supplies to the needy. She is described as a “one-woman community soldier.”
Go to www.yumahero.com to nominate a hero.